Here’s Our 2022 T20 World Cup Flop XI

The 2022 T20 World Cup came to a conclusion as England defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets to lift their second T20 World Cup trophy. The exciting tournament featured some sensational performances from world-class players as they put on a blockbuster show for the cricketing faithful around the world.

ALSO READ Sachin Tendulkar Highlights Importance of Shaheen Afridi’s Unfortunate Injury

While there were some awe-inspiring displays, there were also some shocking performances from top players in the tournament. The poor performances of the experienced players eventually led to the downfall of their teams as England’s well-knit squad ran out as deserved winners of the competition.

Let’s have a look at the players that form the Flop XI of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma

The Indian captain was one of the main reasons for India’s downfall in the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup. He was also the biggest disappointment in the tournament as he looked terribly out of touch throughout the mega-event. Rohit only scored 119 runs at an average of 19.33 and a strike rate of 106.42 in six matches.

His captaincy decisions on the field were also questionable and hence he will captain this Flop XI as well.

KL Rahul

Rohit’s partner-in-crime, KL Rahul will be his fellow opener on this side. He failed to take responsibility in any of the high-profile matches while only stat-padded against lowly-ranked sides in the tournament. He scored 128 runs at an average of 21.33 and a strike rate of 120.75 in the tournament.

It would not be a surprise if Rahul is not selected for the T20Is in the future.

Babar Azam

So much was expected of Pakistan’s talisman in the 2022 T20 World Cup, but he failed to deliver on the biggest stage. Babar, despite showcasing good leadership on the field, failed to deliver with the bat which is one of the major reasons that Pakistan was unable to win the trophy.

Babar only scored 124 runs at an average of 17.71 and a strike rate of 93.23 in seven matches in the tournament, one to forget for the Pakistani captain.

Mitchell Marsh

Australia’s 2021 T20 World Cup hero, Mitchell Marsh, failed to deliver at home as the defending champions crashed out of the tournament in the Super 12s stage. Marsh was unable to score throughout the tournament and makes his way into the tournament’s Flop XI.

Marsh scored 106 runs at an average of 26.50 and a strike rate of 130.86 in four innings he played in the tournament.

Rishabh Pant

Once regarded as the finest wicket-keeper across all formats, Rishabh Pant, has had a terrible downfall, at least in the shortest format of the game. He was not selected for India’s first four games in the competition, as Dinesh Karthik was preferred over him. He was exposed at the deep end of the competition and failed to deliver, just like Karthik.

9 runs at an average of 4.50 and a strike rate of 100.00 are not reflective of the ‘world’s best keeper’ tag.

Jimmy Neesham

New Zealand’s most experienced all-rounder had a terrible turnout as the Kiwis crashed out at the semi-final stage. Neesham scored only 53 runs at an average of 17.66 and a strike rate of 143.24 in 5 innings. His bowling skills were not utilized as he did not even bowl a single ball in the mega-event.

Ravi Ashwin

Ashwin was preferred over the leg spin of Yuzvendra Chahal throughout the competition. It’s safe to say that Ashwin did not provide much to India’s bowling side as he went for plenty in the matches he played.

Ashwin took six wickets at an average of 25.83 and an economy rate of 8.15 in six matches he played in the tournament. He failed to curtail the scoring rate and did not pick many wickets, which sees him slot into the Flop XI of the tournament.

ALSO READ Sore Loser Shami Draws Ire for Petty Tweet After Pakistan’s Loss to England

Pat Cummins

Much was said of Australia’s pace bowling attack ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup, but it did not live up to the high expectations as the home side did not perform close to what was expected of them.

Cummins was probably the most disappointing one as he picked up only three wickets in four matches. He averaged 44.00 and went for 8.25 runs per over in the tournament, certainly not remotely close to what you would expect a bowler like Cummins to produce.

Kagiso Rabada

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada was a huge disappointment in an otherwise brilliant bowling attack. Rabada, regarded as one of the finest bowlers in the world, only managed to pick up two wickets as the Proteas were eliminated in the group stages after suffering a shock defeat to the Netherlands in their final group game.

Rabada’s wickets came at an average of 75.50 and an economy rate of 9.43.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India’s Bhuvenshwar Kumar did not seem a threat at all apart from the first few overs in their opening match against Pakistan. Bhuvneshwar’s medium pace was an easy target for the batters as the ball did not swing as much as he would have liked.

Bhuvneshwar only picked up four wickets at an average of 28.75 and an economy rate of 6.16 in the six matches.

Mitchell Starc

By far the most disappointing pacer in the tournament was Mitchell Starc. Playing in home conditions, Starc was expected to become the star performer in the mega-event but he looked awfully off-color.

Starc picked up three wickets at an average of 34.00 and an economy rate of 8.50 in three matches he played in the tournament. His poor performances also saw him lose his spot in the line-up in Australia’s final group game.

Here is our Flop XI:

Player Country Rohit Sharma India KL Rahul India Babar Azam Pakistan Mitchell Marsh Australia Rishabh Pant India Jimmy Neesham New Zealand Ravi Ashwin India Pat Cummins Australia Kagiso Rabada South Africa Bhuvneshwar Kumar India Micthell Starc Australia

*Performances considered from the Super 12s stage onwards