Partridge (Teetar) Hunting Season Begins in Punjab Next Month

Punjab’s Directorate General (DG) of Wildlife and Parks announced the start of this year’s partridge hunting season on Monday.

The two-month-long hunting season will reportedly commence from 1 December 2022 to 31 January 2023.

The notification explains that only hunters with a valid shooting license will be allowed to participate in the activity only on Sundays.

The Directorate has forbidden hunting in the following areas in addition to protected areas, private game preserves (without permission from the owner), Community-Based Organizations (CBOs), and defense installations, as well as a buffer zone of two miles around the aforementioned areas, and the wildlife reserves in Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Layyah, Jhang, and Bhakkar.

Here are the Tehsils where hunting has been banned:

Sr. No. District Tehsil 1 Rawalpindi Murree, Kahuta and Kotli Sattian, Taxila, and Gujar Khan 2 Attock Hasan Abdal, Hazro, and Fateh Jang 3 Jehlum PD Khan and Jehlum 4 Chakwal/Talagang Lawa, Chao Saidan, and Kalar Kahar 5 Mianwali Esa Khel 6 Khushab Naushera, Qaidabad and Nurpur Thal 7 Bhakkar Darya Khan, Markera, and Kalurkot 8 Rahimyar Khan All Tehsils 9 Bahawalpur All Tehsils except Bahawalpur Tehsil 10 Bahawalnagar All Tehsils except MinchanabadTehsil

The notification adds that hunters will have to follow the bag limit in accordance with the Schedule-I of the Punjab Wildlife (Protection, Preservation Conservation Management) (Amendment) Act, 2007. The notification also prohibited the use of any military or police service weapon or vehicles, gun dogs without a valid possession license, or hunting while sitting or standing in a vehicle.