Snow Leopard Preys on Cattle in Hunza [Video]

A snow leopard was caught on video attacking cattle on Sunday at around 2 am in the village of Hussain Abad, Gojal, in District Hunza, which lies in the extreme north of Pakistan and shares borders with China and Afghanistan.

Tariq Hussain, a local who serves as an honorary director of the Khunjerab Villagers Organization (KVO), told ProPakistani that although the videos were taken Sunday morning, the snow leopard had attacked and killed seven sheep belonging to Amin-ud-Din, a local of Hussain Abad, a few days prior.

Here are the videos captured by the locals:

He claimed that after killing the cattle, the snow leopard fled and that the villagers tied the carcass to the door in order to capture the snow leopard on video when it returned for the carcass. He said that the snow leopard came back with its cubs, completely unbothered by being so close to humans.

Sightings and close encounters with wild animals like snow leopards and ibex are not a rare occurrence in the KVO jurisdiction as wildlife conservation does not allow hunting or killing wild animals, and the lack of fear from both the villagers and the snow leopard in this encounter appears to be a result of that.

The KVO comprises seven villages adjacent to Khunjerab National Park and works on wildlife conservation, among other things.

These close encounters mostly occur during the winter due to heavy snowfall in the mountains, which forces these wild animals to descend to the valleys where the villages and communities live.