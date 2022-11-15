PMIC and Opportunity International Join Hands for Education Quality Program

Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company (PMIC) and Opportunity International (OI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a three-year Education Quality Program. The initiative will facilitate more than 500 teachers and school owners while benefiting 30,000 children in Southern Punjab.

The program will focus on enhancing the quality of education through capacity building and skill enhancement of school owners and teachers, along with the provision of school loans. The initiative will facilitate more than 500 teachers and school owners while benefiting 30,000 children in Southern Punjab.

ALSO READ Women in Pakistan Outlive Men Despite Decrease in Average Age

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO of PMIC, Yasir Ashfaq, iterated on the institution’s commitment to the provision of financial services to low-cost private schools. PMIC is putting up its resources to improve the managerial capacity of school owners and the pedagogical skills of teachers, thereby improving the quality of education in the country.

“This initiative is a step forward in PMIC’s journey towards its triple bottom-line objectives, and we are extremely excited to partner with Opportunity International,” he said.

Director of Opportunity International, Mathieu Fourn, expressed his gratitude for the support offered by PMIC and shared the plans for implementing such an extensive program. OI has exclusively partnered with PMIC to launch this one-of-a-kind initiative, which is currently being run successfully in seven other countries, and we are looking forward to the program’s execution in Pakistan.

ALSO READ MDCAT Applicants to Get Grace Marks for Out-of-Syllabus Questions

CEO of Opportunity International, Nana Francois, reinforced the ties created between the two institutions because of the partnership. PMIC and OI previously collaborated on a similar initiative, and we are keen to partner once again with a more comprehensive program this time around, as expressed by Francois: “We are certain that PMIC’s outreach will enable us to achieve the desired program objectives.”

The event was also attended by the CEOs of Agahe, Rural Community Development Programs (RCDP), and Taleem Finance Company Limited, who are the implementing partners of PMIC and OI for this program.