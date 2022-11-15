MDCAT Applicants to Get Grace Marks for Out-of-Syllabus Questions

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has reviewed the matter of out-of-syllabus questions in the recently held Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT).

In its recent meeting, President PMC, Dr. Naushad Ahmed Sheikh, ordered public and private medical and dental colleges to give students marks against all out-of-syllabus questions.

ALSO READ Pakistani Woman First South-Asian to be Elected Vice President of ACCA

President PMC ensured that no student will be mistreated and assured concerned students that they will receive grace marks against all out-of-syllabus questions.

Besides, Dr. Naushad directed all medical and dental colleges to make better arrangements outside exam centers for the parents of candidates appearing in the MDCAT in the future.

ALSO READ KP Announces Huge Increase in Salaries of Second-Shift School Teachers

He also lauded the performance of PMC employees in holding the MDCAT. He also directed to PMC council to ensure that the MDCAT result is published within a week.

The MDCAT was held on 13 November, Sunday. The exam was held in 55 centers across the country. Around 8% of the total applicants remained absent during the MDCAT.