President Alvi Stresses Need to Increase Trade with Serbia

President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed the need to substantially enhance the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Serbia and promote business and trade activities between the two countries.

The president expressed these views while talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Serbia Ali Haider Altaf who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

Talking to the ambassador-designate, the president urged him to make efforts to establish business and commercial linkages and increase cooperation with the Chambers of Commerce of both countries.

He further asked the envoy to make efforts for increasing the frequency of bilateral visits between the two countries to explore new areas of cooperation, particularly in the fields of higher and technical education, information technology, and culture.

He said that Pakistan offered a conducive environment for investment and opportunities for cooperation between Pakistan and Serbia in the fields of hydropower, railways, communication, industry and commerce, renewable energy and waste management technologies should be explored.

The president also asked the ambassador-designate to make efforts for opening a resident mission of Serbia in Islamabad, which would greatly facilitate businesses and people-to-people contacts.