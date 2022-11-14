Dar Wants Comprehensive Plan for Proposed Visit to Afghanistan

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday directed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan for making an effective and result-driven visit to Afghanistan in the near future.

The minister held a preparatory meeting on his visit to Afghanistan with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar at the Finance Division.

During the meeting, comprehensive agenda was discussed for carrying out decisive discussions with the Afghan leadership. Various bilateral initiatives for deepening cooperation through enhancing trade and regional connectivity between Pakistan and Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting.

The finance minister was also briefed about the economic and regional peace and stability issues. The finance minister shared that Pakistan has always been determined to support the Afghan people and asked for work on a framework to help out Afghanistan in these challenging times.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa and senior officers from Finance Division and Foreign Office also attended the meeting.