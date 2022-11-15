Prices of Petroleum Products to Remain Unchanged: Ishaq Dar

The federal government has decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for the next fortnight.

The announcement was made by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a press conference on Tuesday. The prices of petroleum products were kept unchanged at the last two fortnightly reviews as well.

ALSO READ Pakistan to Buy Petrol From Russia With No Objection From The West

The decision means that the price of petrol will remain at Rs. 224.80 per liter, high-speed diesel (HSD) at Rs. 235.30, light diesel oil (LDO) Rs. 186.50, and kerosene at Rs. 191.83.

The government had last notified a change in prices on October 1, at the time the government slashed the prices of both petrol and diesel by Rs. 12 per liter.