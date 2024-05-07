Govt Reduces Weight of Roti But Not Its Price

The capital administration, on Monday, decided to reduce the standard weight of Roti from 120 grams to 100 grams but kept the price of Roti unchanged.

According to the deputy commissioner, the decision follows a court order to revise the weight of Roti, now set at 100 grams but still priced at Rs. 16, as per the notification issued last month. Meanwhile, the weight and price of Naan will remain consistent with the earlier notification, priced at Rs20 for 120 grams.

This decision came after discussions with the Capital Naanbai Association, during which the disparity in Roti weights between Islamabad and other provinces like Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was highlighted. The adjustment was deemed necessary to align with the prevailing standards in other regions.

In a related development, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a petition challenging the reduction in Roti and Naan prices after the district administration revised the notification. Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri ruled that since the challenged notification had been withdrawn and replaced, the petition had become obsolete.

The initial notification, issued in mid-April by the Punjab government, prompted the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration to set the prices of Roti and Naan at Rs16 and Rs20, respectively, for a standard serving size of 120 grams, a considerable reduction from previous prices of Rs25 and Rs30.

The decision was met with resistance from the Capital Naanbai Association, leading to the filing of a petition challenging the legality of the notification. The petitioner’s counsel argued that the notification was issued without proper legal authority, as only the federal government was empowered to issue such directives under the Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977.