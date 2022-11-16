47 Students Trained Under HEC-Huawei Seeds for the Future Program

47 Pakistani students have completed an eight-day virtual training under the Seeds for the Future Program 2022, which was also attended by teams from other countries, including Italy and Croatia. Team Brainiacs from Pakistan won the award for the best group project, Tech4Good.

Huawei Technologies (Pvt.) Ltd. Pakistan and the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan, annually offer a training program on information and communications technology (ICT) for undergraduate students of Pakistani universities majoring in ICT fields.

Under the program, 130 students were selected from the universities of Pakistan in the last seven years, and 55 of them were sent to China for two weeks of training on culture and advanced ICT skills. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the training has been continuing online.

This year, HEC selected 47 students from different universities across Pakistan to be part of the virtual training program by Huawei.

The training program offered undergraduate students a rich experience involving technology courses (including 5G, Cloud, AI, etc.), a leadership course, Chinese culture experiences, a live visit to the tech exhibition hall, participation in the “Tech4Good” group project, and cultural exchanges with outstanding peers from around the world.