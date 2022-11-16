Cement Production Falls 20% in First Quarter of FY23

Pakistan’s cement production witnessed a negative growth of 20.4 percent during July-September (first quarter) of the current fiscal year (FY23) compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year (FY22), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The Bureau in its latest data on Large Scale Manufacturing noted that cement production stood at 9.125 million tons during first quarter of FY23 compared to 11.468 million tons in the same period of FY22.

The petroleum products production also witnessed a decline of 18.9 percent during July-September FY23 as its indices went down to 81.8 from 101 during July-September FY22.

High-speed diesel witnessed 25.5 percent negative growth as its output stood at 1.07 billion liters in July-September FY23, compared to 1.437 billion liters in July-September FY22.

Furnace oil witnessed 13.9 negative growth in output and stood at 548.675 million liters in July-September FY23, compared to 637.354 million liters in July-September FY22.

Jet fuel oil witnessed a growth of 41.2 percent and stood at 221.689 million liters during the period under review, compared to 156.993 million liters in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Kerosene oil also witnessed a 26 percent negative growth in July-September FY23 and stood at 27.162 million liters, compared to 36.697 million liters in July-September FY22.

Motor spirits registered negative growth of 13.7 percent during the period under review and stood at 749.390 million liters, compared to 868.792 million liters in the same period of the previous fiscal year.