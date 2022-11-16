Fly Jinnah Announces Lots of Jobs Under Recruitment Drive

Pakistan’s latest airline, Fly Jinnah, is looking for experienced pilots and talented candidates for its operations under its recently launched recruitment drive.

As per the details, the airline is seeking applications for in-flight operations positions, which include A320 Captain, A320 Senior First Officer (Fast-Track Command), A320 First Officer, Non-Type Rated Captain, Cabin Crew as well as other staff positions in the operations department.

ALSO READ Sindh Govt Upgrades Basic Pay Scale of School Teachers

Take your career to new heights with Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s new airline. Join our young and vibrant team. Apply now by visiting our career page on https://t.co/rXXHKMRRB4 pic.twitter.com/GTHk55uBBx — flyjinnah (@flyjinnah) November 11, 2022

Furthermore, interested candidates can read more about the criteria for each position on Fly Jinnah’s website.

Moreover, candidates will be required to register themselves and submit an application, which will be vetted and selected by the airline’s human resources (HR) team.

According to the airline, shortlisted candidates will be invited to attend an evaluation, after which selected candidates will be given ground training.

The newly-launched airline began its domestic operations with three new Airbus A320 planes that are loaded with the latest technology and safety equipment.

ALSO READ Govt Considers New Rules for Posting Trade Officers Abroad

As it plans to enter the international market, it has initiated the process of acquiring two more A320 aircraft. It intends to start international operations in October or November next year, which is one year after it began domestic operations.

On October 31, the debut flight of Fly Jinnah took off from Jinnah International Airport Karachi and landed at the Islamabad International Airport, where it was welcomed with a water cannon salute.