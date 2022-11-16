Sindh Govt Upgrades Basic Pay Scale of School Teachers

The Sindh government has notified the increase in the pay scale for Primary School Teachers (PSTs) from Basic Pay Scale (BPS)-9 to BPS-14. The Sindh School Education and Literacy Department announced the upgradation through a notification on Tuesday.

According to the notification, the decision will apply to all regular school teachers and will take effect from 22 July 2022.

It is important to note that the primary school teachers recruited in grades 7 and 9 with a bachelor’s degree (BA/BS) would be promoted from grade 9 to grade 14, while fresh hires for elementary school teachers are going to be in grade 14. PSTs with an education level of intermediate will continue in grade 9.

Sindh now has 22,880 primary school teachers under the BPS-14, while 4,877 primary teachers work in grade 14, 2,073 in grade 15, and 43,264 in grade 16.

The notification further stated that the position of primary school teacher will now be upgraded to the new title, Subsequently, they will be promoted to Senior Primary Teachers in grade 16 and then Chief Primary Teachers in grade 17.

The notification also advised that these teachers be assigned a 25 percent quota in grade 16 and 10 percent in grade 17.