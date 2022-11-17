‘BOL Stands Ground Amid Immense Pressure’

In a recent press statement, Bol News has said that the channel has bravely broadcast true news, and has fearlessly supported freedom of speech.

“Lately, numerous journalists faced oppression and threats which forced multiple renowned media persons bound to leave the country. Several channels backed out from showing the truth because of the crackdown against them,” the statement said.

Bol, however, “stood its ground in real journalism and never let any threat lower its spirit for supporting the public narrative, even if it had to go the extra mile.”

Bol says that it faced tremendous pressure to discontinue anchorperson Sami Ibrahim’s program, and expel him and anchorperson Jameel Farooqui from the channel, which it didn’t give in to.

Bol also says that false FIRs were lodged against Sami Ibrahim and Jameel Farooqui, while the latter was also arrested and subjected to torture. Yet, the channel continued to support its people.

The channel also says that it supported anchorpersons Imran Riaz Khan and Sabir Shakir when they faced censorship and their programs were banned on the channels they were associated with.

According to Bol News, it also stood with senior anchorperson (late) Arshad Sharif when he was facing similar restrictions and was forced to leave the country.

“When the news of his killing was received, Bol News aired it first and told the viewers that it was a targeted killing when others were calling it an accident,” says Bol.

Bol News also highlights how it stood by and raised its voice for Shehbaz Gill, Siddique Jan, Azam Swati, and others in their plight and extended continued support for them.

The channel says that it also faced frequent bans for continuously showing public rallies and the long march of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Bol said it was “pressurized through FBR, customs, PEMRA, and by canceling its security license. Nonetheless, Bol tolerated everything because it supported Pakistan and its institutions.”

The channel also says that it continuously raised its voice for lodging an FIR in the Wazirabad incident, only after which the court took notice and filed the FIR.