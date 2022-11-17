PTA Chairman Lauds SATRC for Promoting Digital Cooperation

Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) has said that the South Asian Telecommunication Regulators’ Council (SATRC) is an exemplary platform of sub-regional digital cooperation and mutual assistance. He said this while attending the 25th anniversary of the SATRC held in Tehran, Islamic Republic of Iran.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chairman of PTA congratulated the members and APT leadership for the outstanding achievements of the council over the last two and a half decades. The forum has imparted collective knowledge and regulatory experience of nine South Asian countries in a structured and efficient manner for the past 25 years. The Chairman reaffirmed PTA’s commitment to the council affairs and highlighted the need for enhanced collaboration in addressing common challenges of the region.

The annual meeting has been organized by the Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT) and hosted by the Communications Regulatory Authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran (CRA). Heads of the regulators from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Iran, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, as well as delegates and industry executives, attended the meeting.

Chairman PTA also participated as a panelist in the Regulators Roundtable Session on “Universal and Meaningful Connectivity”, sharing a digital profile of Pakistan and future plans to bridge the digital divide and ensure the provision of seamless connectivity to the people of Pakistan.

ALSO READ PTA Prepares Framework for Public Consultation on Regulatory Matters

It may be further added that SATRC is a sub-regional cooperation forum of telecommunication regulators, operating under the umbrella of APT. It is a platform to discuss and coordinate mutually agreed issues related to telecom/ICT, by forming joint working groups, as part of the broader actions plans. PTA is among the founding members of the forum and also the current chair of the SATRC Working Group on Policy, Regulation, and Services.