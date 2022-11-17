Redesigned Islamabad Museum Opened for Public Today

Advisor to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture, Amir Muqam, has inaugurated the newly redesigned Islamabad Museum today.

Following the inauguration, the participants were given an overview of the Museum, while PM’s Advisor presided over a meeting of the Department of Archeology and Museum.

The Islamabad Museum, located at Ataturk Avenue in the federal capital, is part of the National Heritage and Culture Division (NH&C) of the Federal Department of Archaeology and Museums.

Brief History

The Islamabad Museum, which opened in September 2002, depicts the evolution of cultures and civilizations in Pakistan via the presentation of artifacts and various artworks.

Furthermore, the Museum captures Pakistan’s history through relics displayed chronologically, including one of the earliest man-made tools from 2 million years ago, which was collected from Soan Valley.

In addition, it also displays 9,000 years old objects from Balochistan’s Mehrgarh, and different ancient objects of the world-famous Indus Valley civilization, and Gandhara Civilization.

Moreover, other artifacts of significance include an astrolabe, miniature paintings, manuscripts, and artworks from the Mughal Empire, early Muslim pottery, Chinese porcelain, and depictions of Pakistani historical landmarks.