CCTV Cameras to be Installed in Trains After Increasing Cases of Sexual Abuse

Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique, has ordered the railways officials to install CCTV cameras in all passenger trains in order to make the journey safer and more secure. It is worth mentioning that there have been numerous cases of sexual abuse on trains in recent years.

In this regard, Railways Minister chaired a meeting, which was also attended by the Chairman of Railways, Zafar Zaman Ranjha, the Additional Secretary of Railways, Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, and other relevant officials.

In addition, Khawaja Saad Rafique also instructed the Railways Ministry to revive the Train Manager role, which will be responsible for supervising all passenger trains. Moreover, the Train Manager and the police will also observe passenger movement through CCTVs.

The minister also ordered officials to install curtains over windows in economy class to ensure passenger privacy, as well as liquid soaps in toilets.

Additionally, the Railways Ministry has decided to revitalize the Green Line Express with new carriages from next month. The minister has demanded a feasibility study from Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Rawalpindi in a week in order to run train services between Malikwal and Pind Dadan Khan.

Earlier, Pakistan Railways increased the fares of two trains, the Tezgam Express and the Jafar Express, on 14 November.

According to details, Tezgam’s economy class fare for the Rawalpindi-Karachi route was raised from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 3,500, while the Rawalpindi-Lahore route’s cost was increased from Rs. 500 to Rs. 950.

Meanwhile, PR also hiked up the Jafar Express ticket price from Rs. 2,860 to Rs. 3,700 for the Rawalpindi-Quetta route.