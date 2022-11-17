Virat Kohli’s Shopping Video in Pakistan From 16 Years Ago Goes Viral

A short video of the former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, captured nearly 16 years ago while shopping in Pakistan, has gone viral on social media, garnering love from cricket fans.

In the viral video, Virat Kohli can be seen purchasing items from local stores while wearing sunglasses and a black T-shirt. Later in the video, he can be seen sitting with his teammates taking tea in the room.

It was the year 2006 when India’s under-19 squad was on Pakistan’s tour under the captaincy of Piyush Chawla for a two-match Test series and four-match ODI series, which the visitors won 2-0 and 4-0.

Virat Kohli shopping in Pakistan in 2006, v rare video. Look at him, he has really transformed ♥️ He played matches in Lahore, Peshawar, Sheikhupura and Peshawar. Chawla, Jadeja and Pujara were also part of the team. Peace prevails 🕊️ 🎥 credits: Haris Haroon & @AvinashArya09 pic.twitter.com/nwuulmP7Rt — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) November 16, 2022

The 2006 Under-19 World Cup-winning captain was an important part of the Indian squad in the series, scoring 172 runs in three innings in the Test series while in the ODI series, he scored 125 runs in three matches.

It is worth noting that the Indian batting great has never toured Pakistan with the senior team, as the Men in Blue last visited the neighboring country in 2008 when he did not make his international debut.

The neighboring countries last met in a bilateral series in 2012-13, when the Men in Green traveled to India for a three-match ODI series and a two-match T20I series.