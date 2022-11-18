Savyour’s Holiday Season Campaign Continues to Give Users Millions in Cashback

Pakistan’s first and only cashback app and rewards platform, Savyour, is offering one of the biggest holiday season sales featuring 11.11, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and 12.12 all throughout what’s remaining of 2022, giving away millions in the form cashbacks on more than 500 brands, live on the platform.

The campaign is a testament to Savyour’s commitment to redefining the online shopping experience in Pakistan by offering them cashback and rewards on top of ongoing deals and discounts on all its partner brands.

With so much to choose from, the customers who have been spoilt for choice also get to try their luck by spinning the wheel to win exclusive 11x cashback top-ups.

Reflecting on the massive success of the ongoing sales, Saad Gadit, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Savyour, commented,“ Savyour has always been one step ahead when it comes to giving back to its customers and this year the tremendous response that we have been receiving from our customers and partner brands, has left us with renewed energy to come up with even better deals in future.”

“We worked hard with more than 500 retail partners to help secure a large number of exclusive deals for our customers. And from the numbers, we can tell they’ve been shopping to their heart’s content. I would also like to congratulate my team for making this happen,” he added.

From food, grocery, fashion, beauty, personal grooming, electronics, and everything in between, you can place your order through the Savyour app on your phone or by logging on to www.savyour.com.pk.

Savyour’s Customer Success team has also been prompting to respond and resolve all queries related to user experience during the holiday season extravaganza, through its multiple customer support Omni-Channels comprising of Live Chat, Customer Self-Service, Emails, Socials (Facebook, Twitter, App Stores), Instore Virtual Assistance and Out Bound Calls, all to provide timely and quality assistance to the valued users.

Ever since its inception in August 2020, Savyour has become Pakistan’s largest rewards and cashback platform with more than 500 brands on board across 63 cities.

With the sole aim of revolutionizing the online shopping experience in Pakistan and empowering MSMEs, Savyour is consistently reinventing and innovating itself to fit consumers’ needs.