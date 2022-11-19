DC Islamabad Warns Citizens About Leopards in the Capital

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, has issued guidelines for the safety and awareness of the citizens after leopards were sighted at different residential locations of the federal capital.
Taking to Twitter, DC Islamabad stated that a few motorcyclists slipped and got injured after seeing a leopard near Gokina village, thus citizens are advised to travel in a group of 2-3 motorbikes on Monal Road.
گزشتہ رات عشاء کے وقت گاؤں گھوکینا کے پاس کچھ موٹر سائیکل سواروں نے تیندوے کو دیکھا اور ڈر کی وجہ سے انکی موٹر سائیکل تیزرفتاری میں پھسل کر گر گئی جس کی وجہ سے ان لوگوں کو کچھ خراشیں آئیں،
کل بھی سیدپور کے آس پاس تیندوے دیکھے گئے،@ICTA_GoP @ICT_Police @DrMAbdullahTab1
— Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) November 19, 2022
He also noted that a police checkpoint on Monal Road has been ordered to raise awareness about the caution and encourage people to avoid traveling by foot or motorcycle alone.
Furthermore, DC Islamabad confirmed the deployment of the wildlife department patrolling unit and said that measures are being taken to capture the leopard, and until then Trail 3 will remain closed to the public.
Meanwhile, the federal capital’s administration has advised the residents to remain calm, as policemen and the wildlife department are stationed in the areas. In case of any emergency, contact the police’s helpline, 15, he added.