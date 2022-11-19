Jazz Organizes SoulFest’22 in Lahore

Jazz organized SoulFest’22 in Lahore this weekend after a two-year hiatus from all outdoor festivals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This 3-day food and music festival was brought to the people of Lahore through Jazz in collaboration with Activemedia.

JazzCash is the official digital payment partner for SoulFest’22, with all food stalls and ticket counters offering mobile payment solutions.

As a special treat and to promote digital payments, JazzCash offers a 40% cashback on all food items and tickets purchased via the JazzCash app.

In addition to the live music, special experience zones are set up for the Tamasha app, Bajao app, and GameNow to give people more avenues of enjoyment at the festival.

Head of Marketing at Jazz, Ali Fahd, said, “Sharing magical moments with our customers is what drives us to be the leading digital operator of Pakistan.”

“SoulFest’22 is the perfect setting for our youth to enjoy good music and food with friends and family. I would urge the people of Lahore to make the most of their weekend and be a part of this festival,” he added.

“Activemedia is a staunch proponent of creating quality entertainment avenues in Pakistan, and SoulFest’22 is the perfect commemoration of our lives returning to normalcy post-COVID-19,” said Saad M Khan from Activemedia.

” I want to thank the people of Lahore for making this event a huge success while urging our fellow citizens in Karachi and Islamabad to follow suit,” he added.