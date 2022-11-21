FBR to Appoint Legal Team for Subordinate Offices

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to appoint a smart legal team for its subordinate offices to plead the departmental cases of Inland Revenue before various courts.

The legal team will be hired at the regional level at different stations of Inland Revenue Field Formations including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Quetta.

The panel advocates will provide legal opinions and recommendations on matters relating to taxation or services. They will appear before the courts on the direction of the department and help in the preparation of parawise comments wherever required for vetting by the department and for submission before the courts and will convey the court’s directions to the department in time.

The Competent Authority will have the right to increase or decrease the number of panel advocates or cancel the hiring process at any time. The remuneration will be given on a case-to-case basis as per FBR’s professional fee structure.