Islamabad to Get Teachers Training Center

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, has proposed to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for the training of teachers in Islamabad.

In this regard, Education Minister met with the Assistant Director General (ADG) for Education UNESCO, Stefania Giannini, on the sidelines of the World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent.

Speaking at the meeting, he underlined the need to train the teachers and develop science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education, and he requested UNESCO’s ADG to establish a Joint CoE in the federal capital.

Subsequently, Stefania Giannini commended the Education Minister’s intention to establish a collaborative Pakistan and UNESCO CoE initiative.

Additionally, both parties agreed to cooperate further on the level of technical teams to figure out the mechanisms for the development of the Joint Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Teachers’ Training and STEM learning in Islamabad.

Besides, Giannini admired Pakistan’s dedication to overcoming the country’s educational challenges. She also promised to engage global partners to assist Pakistan’s education sector with all available resources.

Moreover, it was also decided that UNESCO will train the officials of the Pakistan National Commission for UNESCO (PNCU), while Pakistan’s Education Ministry will guarantee that the PNCU has the required workforce.