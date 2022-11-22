Rawalpindi Ring Road Project to be Delayed Yet Again

Rawalpindi Ring Road project will likely see yet another delay as a result of the authorities’ decision to realign the already-stalled road project.

A media report stated, citing ‘sources’, that the Punjab Planning and Development (P&D) has decided to work with an international consultancy firm to finish the project’s readjustment.

It bears mentioning that the project has been on hold for 15 years. The National Highway Authority (NHA) had previously objected to its design and traffic control.

Sources add that the relevant authorities have begun making efforts to change the route’s layout by building a connection road from Fateh Jhang to Sangjani. According to sources cited in reports:

It has been decided to hire an international firm to alter the alignment and design of the Rawalpindi Ring Road.

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) had previously given a contract to Frontier Works Organization (FWO) for the construction of a 38.3-kilometer-long Rawalpindi Ring Road from Rawat to Thalian for Rs. 22.8 billion.

Sources stated that international bidding for a third-party appraisal will begin soon. They added that the project’s construction will begin after its realignment.

The government still hasn’t shared a completion deadline for the ring road project. However, due to the realignment efforts, the project will likely be delayed further.