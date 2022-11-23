Insaf Taleem Card Launched for Deserving Students in KP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan, announced the launch of the Insaf Taleem Card for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The provincial department has been authorized to release a sum of Rs. 998.5 million in this regard.

ALSO READ Honda HR-V Delivery Time Pushed to September 2023

The initiative is intended to assist students attending government colleges who are experiencing financial difficulties with their annual/semester fees.

While speaking to the cabinet, the CM stated that the introduction of this initiative is to offer free educational opportunities to students studying in government institutions.

Kamran Bangash, the Minister for Higher Education, and Special Assistant of Information to the CM, Muhammad Ali Saif, declared the introduction of the Insaf Taleem Card as the government’s second biggest program since the Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card, as it will help a large number students.

Furthermore, the ministers disclosed that the cabinet approved a reassessment of forest tax on several forest goods in order to meet the increased income objectives and improve the market price of timber.

ALSO READ MDCAT 2022 Results are Officially Out

A retired professor, Dr. Syed Subhanullah Shah, was appointed for three years as Member Technical (BS-21), Environmental Protection Tribunal Peshawar.