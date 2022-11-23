MDCAT 2022 Results are Officially Out

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has officially announced the results of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2022.

In this regard, PMC issued a notification and stated that candidates can view their MDCAT results on PMC’s official website by using their registered CNIC, POR, B-form, or passport numbers.

Furthermore, printable result certificates will be uploaded to the website by today (23 November). In case of any errors or discrepancies, PMC has advised the candidates to contact their concerned exam university.

It is worth noting that MDCAT was conducted all across the country, including Islamabad, on the same day, 13 November, in the wake of disastrous floods.

In addition, it was also conducted on the same date in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, President PMC, Dr. Naushad Ahmed Sheikh, ordered all public and private medical and dental colleges to give grace marks to students for all out-of-syllabus questions.

He told the students that they would not be treated unfairly and that they would get extra marks for any questions that were not on the syllabus.