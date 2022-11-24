20 Pakistani Players Picked in 2023 Bangladesh Premier League

As many as 20 Pakistani players have been picked up in the draft for the upcoming 2023 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The ninth edition of the BPL is scheduled to be played between 5 January to 16 February 2023.

The likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, and Shoaib Malik have all been picked up by various teams in the draft. Pakistan’s ace pacer, Shaheen Afridi, has also been picked but his participation in the league will depend on his fitness after the star bowler injured his knee during the recently held 2022 T20 World Cup final.

The Pakistani players will be available to take part in almost the entirety of the tournament as Pakistan’s ODI series against New Zealand concludes on 15th January. The players who will be a part of the national squad will be allowed to participate in the league after they wrap up their international duties.

Players who will not be a part of the national squad will be allowed to partake in the league for the entirety of the tournament.

Apart from Pakistani players, a host of international superstars are also slated to take part in the league. The likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Sean Williams along with other players from across the world will be seen in action.

Here is the full list of Pakistani players in the BPL: