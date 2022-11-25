KP to Investigate Death After Delivery of Newborn Baby in Passenger Van

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Commissioner of Malakand Division, took notice of the case of a baby being born in a passenger van en route to a hospital in Timergara, Upper Dir on Wednesday evening.

Afterward, the woman was taken to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in serious condition, while the newborn unfortunately passed away.

The tragic news circulated on social media after one of the fellow passengers shared a video, causing anguish and distress among residents.

Since there aren’t any female maternity doctors in the district’s government hospitals, patients are compelled to travel to private facilities, where qualified female professionals are not present owing to cultural constraints.

Speaking out against the government and its representatives in Dir, the passengers on the coach and citizens requested that the government and authorities involved conduct an investigation into the situation.

Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai disclosed that he had asked the Upper Dir Deputy Commissioner (DC) to undertake an investigation and submit a report within 24 hours.

Upon being approached for comment, the District Health Officer (DHO) Upper Dir, Dr. Khalid Khan, stated that no such patient has been brought to any hospital based on the inquiry thus far.