Highnoon Laboratories Donates Thalassemia Drugs to Sri Lanka

Pakistan’s leading pharmaceutical company, Highnoon Laboratories, recently conducted the first phase of donating Thalassemia drugs (Feripro Capsules) to Sri Lankan thalassemia patients through the Ministry of Health.

This medicine was officially handed over to the Minister of Health Dr. Keheliya Rambukwella at the Ministry of Health.

This was done through the High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka and thus the company plans to continue to provide these medicines free of charge to Thalassemia patients in Sri Lanka once every six months according to the need of Sri Lanka.

Dr. Adeel Abbas, Chief Executive Officer of Highnoon, said, “This kind of program will help strengthen the long-term relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and it is very important to help Sri Lanka, a neighboring country, to overcome the crisis that it is facing at this time.”

“Highnoon has always been altruistically committed towards such philanthropic causes and will ensure that it goes on smoothly in the future as well,” he added.

Dr. Keheliya Rambukwella, Minister of Health, stated that Sri Lanka was facing a very difficult period in history and this economic crisis had also affected the health sector.

“At a time when many essential medicines are in short supply, it is a great strength for us to have many friendly countries and international organizations with us,” he added.

He further said that they were joining hands and Pakistan, a neighboring country, was prominent among them. He also said that he would like to express his sincere thanks on behalf of the Sri Lankan government and the citizens of this country for the generosity of these countries.

Asma Kamal, Trade and Investment Attache of the High Commission of Pakistan in SriLanka, appreciated Highnoon’s efforts in further strengthening the goodwill between the two brotherly countries, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Hassan M. Murad, Executive Director, Highnoon Laboratories, Dr. Kumari Aththanayake- Thalassemia Unit Ragama, Uditha Dias, Chief Operating Officer -TruVic (Pvt)Ltd, which is the Marketing and distribution partner of Highnoon Laboratories in Sri Lanka were present on the occasion.

Also present was a group of officials of the company, as well as a group of officials of the Ministry of Health Technical Committee Director Dr. Anwar Hamdani, and others.