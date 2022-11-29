Citizens Irked as Motorway Police’s No More Violations Initiative Fails to Yield Results

People have voiced their concerns regarding the rise in road rule violation cases on the motorways.

Citizens are growing weary of the motorway police’s deteriorating monitoring and service standards, the Nation has reported. Rashid Mahmood, a frequent traveler of motorways from Islamabad to Lahore and Multan, stated:

Why strict action is not taken against the violators? I often see vehicles crossing me when I was driving at the permissible speed limit of 120 kilometres per hour.

Mahmood added that this issue is not just confined to passenger vehicles and LTVs. He added that some of the heavy transport, especially bus drivers, drive with utter disregard for other vehicles. He stated that:

Crossing LTVs from the fastest lane instead of the centre lane sometimes becomes too hazardous. Sometimes, they run buses continuously in the centre lanes, blowing power horns with lights on high beams irking the forerunners. Their abrupt lane changing takes aback LTV drivers, seeing a giant bus crossing them wrongly and forcing them to apply sudden brakes. Sometimes it becomes too risky.

The report stated that the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) realizes this issue and has launched a “No More Violations” initiative to address it.

ALSO READ Safety Concerns Rise as Another Tesla Car Gets into Deadly Accident Within Days

Inspector General Motorways Police Khalid Mahmood assured the NHMP is set up and ready to curb the rule violation on the motorways. He stated: