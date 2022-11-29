PIA’s Executive Lounge Inaugurated at Lahore Airport

Khawaja Saad Rafique, Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation, inaugurated the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Executive Lounge at Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIA).

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Rafique complimented the airline administration and all staff on their efforts to improve and enhance passenger convenience.

He declared that, as PIA has had an unparalleled heyday, if everyone keeps working with honesty and determination, the day would come when PIA will reclaim its lost grandeur. The upgrade of the Executive Lounge had been ten years in the making, but it is finally complete.

The lounge’s services will be available to PIA Business Class travelers, where refreshments and hot and cold beverages will be offered free of charge.

Aside from Lahore, the Executive Class Lounge at Karachi Airport has also been renovated, and the newest Airbus A-320 Simulator has been added for pilot training. These amenities will be launched the following week.

The Minister went on to say that PIA now operates 25 airplanes, but this figure is expected to rise to 28 by January. In addition, PIA’s fleet will be expanded by ten additional aircraft. Seats on seven Airbus A-320S and two Boeing 777 planes are also being replaced. The updated in-flight entertainment system will also become operational soon.

He also stated that 17 of minor domestic airports remain closed, while work is being done on various fronts to improve PIA operations.

According to him, the ‘sifarish’ culture at PIA has been fully eradicated and the employees are sent overseas based only on merit.

Air Vice-Marshal Amir Hayat, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PIA, Amanullah Qureshi, Chief Project Officer (CPO), Khurram Mushtaq, General Manager (GM) Tariq Majeed, Station Manager, Ali Asghar Zaidi, District Manager, Zaheeruddin, Deputy GM, Ali Abbas Shah, and other top executives were also present at the event.