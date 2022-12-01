Angry Pakistan Fans Start Bashing PCB and Ramiz Raja Due to Rawalpindi Test

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Dec 1, 2022 | 12:28 pm

Pakistan kicked off the much-anticipated three-match Test series against England today at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with many aspects of the preparations for the series being heavily criticized.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the visitors got off to a flying start, as opening batters, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, stitched an unbeaten 174-run partnership in just 27 overs in the first session.

Despite the lofty claims of PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, the pitch for the first match of the historic series appears to be flatter than that of the Test match against Australia earlier this year.

The most notable omission is that there is no Decision Review System (DRS) in the match, demonstrating the incompetence of Pakistan’s cricket authority and showing how much Pakistan needs to improve its cricket.

Earlier today, when it was reported that the Pindi match would not use a Decision Review System (DRS), cricket fans in Pakistan slammed the cricket board and quickly made “No_DRS” a top trend on Twitter.

Imad Ali Jan

