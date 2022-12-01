Angry Pakistan Fans Start Bashing PCB and Ramiz Raja Due to Rawalpindi Test

Pakistan kicked off the much-anticipated three-match Test series against England today at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with many aspects of the preparations for the series being heavily criticized.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the visitors got off to a flying start, as opening batters, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, stitched an unbeaten 174-run partnership in just 27 overs in the first session.

Despite the lofty claims of PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, the pitch for the first match of the historic series appears to be flatter than that of the Test match against Australia earlier this year.

The most notable omission is that there is no Decision Review System (DRS) in the match, demonstrating the incompetence of Pakistan’s cricket authority and showing how much Pakistan needs to improve its cricket.

Earlier today, when it was reported that the Pindi match would not use a Decision Review System (DRS), cricket fans in Pakistan slammed the cricket board and quickly made “No_DRS” a top trend on Twitter.

Paying huge Tribute to sir dan Bradman with #No_DRS NO speed gun

Flat pitch Lakh lanat @TheRealPCB@iramizraja#PAKvENG — Waqas Zafar (@mwzee00) December 1, 2022

Very disappointing start to this highly anticipated series. No DRS, no speed gun, no HD transmission and above all no life in that pitch

Ab hum fans kia krein, surf kha lein 🙄#PAKvENG — Passionate ✨🇦🇷 (@TheArdentSoul) December 1, 2022

Wt20 Final had better bat-ball balance than this. Faulty speedometer. No DRS. No one wants to see Tests on highways. Stop beating your bowlers into the ground. Stop this madness. Go back to the comm box & Youtube.@iramizraja — Muhammad Ehsan (@Shani8028_write) December 1, 2022

No DRS, No Speed-gun. 3rd Class facility by PCB. Shame. England had to call a Chef for themselves. Food quality is also laughable. Real shame for @TheRealPCB.. #PAKvENG — Gajab Singh (@gajabsinghji) December 1, 2022

Why No DRS in Rawalpindi test @TheRealPCB #PAKvENG — Saleem Khaliq (@saleemkhaliq) December 1, 2022

What kind of cricket is this

When No DRS

#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/Hmwhcyf5PB — Bobby (@Natshan11) December 1, 2022

Pakistan in the last t20 against England 138 in 20 overs Now England against Pakistan in test 141 in 20 overs Desperately needs a little shame

for pitch makers(on making national highway),Team selecters(for selecting 3 debutants in 1st test)& Team management(for No DRS )#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/ZnxT0TPP1S — Farwa Malik💫 (@Farwa1318) December 1, 2022

ٹریکس تیز گیند بازوں کے حق میں نہیں ہیں اور نہ ہی کوئی DRS ہے، ٹیسٹ کرکٹ کے لیے مہینوں انتظار کیا گیا صرف صفر کی تیاریوں کا مشاہدہ کرنے کے لیے، یہ کیا مذاق ہے۔

No DRS#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/AfjzoshPSl — Maryam aly (@Maryama10581799) December 1, 2022

After 17 years England arrived in Pakistan and there is no DRS on what type of test you are delivering. Poor management by @TheRealPCB

Chairman, please reply @iramizraja #PAKvENG #BabarAzam #BenStokes — waqar haider (@whaiderr25) December 1, 2022