FBR Suspends 2 Officers Over Leakage of Bajwa Family Tax Returns

Two senior officers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have been suspended for a period of 120 days over the leakage of tax data of the family members of former army chief retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to a notification issued by the FBR, in exercise of powers conferred under sub-rule (1) of rule of the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Disciple) Rules, 2020, the Competent Authority i.e. Secretary Revenue/Chairman FBR has placed the two officers of BS-18 of Inland Revenue Service under suspension for a period of 120 days with immediate effect.

As per the notification, the officers are Zahoor Ahmad, (Admin Pool), FBR (Hq), Islamabad, and Atif Nawaz Warraich (Admin Pool), FBR (Hq), Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that late last month, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had taken serious notice of the leakage of tax information of the family members of the then Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The minister had directed SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha to lead an investigation into the violation of tax law and breach of FBR data, affix responsibility and submit a report within 24 hours.