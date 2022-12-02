England Fans Complain About Tickets for Pindi Test

England cricket fans are having difficulty obtaining online tickets for the ongoing Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The first match of the series began on December 1.

According to the details, spectators from England have complained that they are facing difficulty in getting online tickets for the second and third day of the opening match of the historic series.

One of the spectators while speaking to the media said that he had a great time watching the Test series between Pakistan and England. He asked the management to improve the mechanism for obtaining tickets for fans.

پاکستان انگلینڈ ٹیسٹ میچ برطانوی شائقین کو ٹکٹس کے حصول کے لئے مشکلات کا سامنا دوسرے اور تیسرے دن کے لئے آن لائن ٹکٹس نہیں مل رہے، انگلش شائقین pic.twitter.com/NhEpkN4niX — 24 News HD (@24NewsHD) December 1, 2022

It is important to note that the visiting team is in command of the match after playing aggressive cricket. On the first day, Ben Stokes-led England scored a record-breaking 506 runs.

Opening batters, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett got off to a quick start, stitching 233 runs opening partnership in 35.4 overs, scoring 122 runs off 111 balls and 107 runs off 110 balls, respectively.

Ollie Pope and Harry Brook also scored individual centuries in the middle, scoring 108 runs off 104 balls and 153 runs off 116 balls, respectively, while skipper Ben Stokes scored 41 runs off only 18 balls.

