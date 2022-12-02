Japan Provides $4.2 Million for Humanitarian Services in Flood-Affected Areas

Japan has provided $4.196 million to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for its humanitarian services in the flood-affected areas and to improve water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure in refugee settlements and host communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

The UNICEF will use the funds for assisting children and families affected by floods and improving WASH infrastructure in communities hosting refugees.

Speaking at the event held today to acknowledge the generous support of the government and people of Japan, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik said, “Government of Pakistan stands committed in maximizing support to its flood affected people with continued involvement of international community.”

“Japan has always been a lead in such assistance role for Pakistan and it is gratefully acknowledged at people-to-people tiers. UNICEF Pakistan is also at the forefront of such initiatives and has enabled swift delivery of key relief aid articles to people in distress,” he added.

Using Japanese funds and working in coordination with the National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities and other relevant departments, UNICEF is working to ensure that host and refugee communities in the two provinces have access to improved WASH services.

These services include the provision of improved water quality and supply, regular drain cleaning, improved solid waste management, and emergency WASH services in health centers and schools. This has contributed to a significant reduction in the incidence of diseases caused by unsafe water and poor hygiene.

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mitsuhiro Wada, said, “Japan in partnership with UNICEF, has successfully supported Afghan refugees and their host communities in KP and Balochistan provinces in WASH and nutrition, ensuring the most vulnerable have access to safe water, hygiene facilities, and nutrition supplements. Now as an immediate response to the widespread flooding, Japan stands ready to provide emergency support to the affected by providing clean water and hygiene items.”

The funds provided by Japan to UNICEF for its humanitarian services in the flood-affected areas are being used to provide safe drinking water, adequate sanitation, raise awareness about personal and communal hygiene, provide hygiene kits, and scan the nutritional status of children and women in camps and communities.

UNICEF Representative in Pakistan Abdullah Fadil said, “We are extremely grateful for the generous funding from the Government of Japan to children and families at this critical juncture.”

He added that, “It is the most vulnerable children and families who are bearing the brunt of the devastating floods and they need support to survive. Without action, more children will lose their lives in the weeks to come. Ensuring the availability of safe drinking water, sanitation, hygiene and medical and nutrition services is critical to avert further deaths.”

Senior officials of the government of Pakistan were present during the event.