Men Forcefully Strip Woman Naked in Public Over Petty Issue

Three members of a family tortured and stripped a woman in the jurisdiction of Faisalabad’s Khurrianwala Police Station.

Details reveal that two brothers Sajid and Manga along with their sister publicly humiliated Sundri Bibi over a petty grudge. They then stripped Sundri naked at the Jhumra Road market.

Apathetic witnesses and the culprits also made videos of the victim. The viral video also spread quickly on social media. After two days, the local police filed the case and began searching for the suspects.

The footage of the incident has been obtained by the media. In the footage, one can clearly see that the woman is being treated as an animal.

In a separate incident, a local court sentenced the two suspects of the infamous obscene video scandal involving more than 200 girls in the Quaidabad area of ​​Quetta to just six years in prison.

According to details, the judicial magistrate sentenced the accused Hidayatullah and Khalil to six years in prison and also ordered them to pay a fine of Rs. 500,000.