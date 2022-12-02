Pakistan Receives 10 Offers for 500,000 Ton Wheat Tender

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has received ten bids for the supply of 500,000 tons of wheat with the lowest bid of $372 per ton.

The company has opened an international tender for the import of 500,000 tons of wheat and declared two companies as the lowest evaluated bidders respectively for Karachi Port and Gwadar Port, an official source told ProPakistani.

The TCP had floated for the import of 500,000 tonnes of wheat after the federal government decided to import wheat to meet the local demand.

Against a tender, TCP has received the following 10 bids: Cereal Crops Trading: 130000 tons at $372, Agrocorp: 120,000 tons at $373, Aston: 130,000 tons at $376 for delivery at Karachi Port and 45,000 tons at Gwadar port at $385.90, Grain Flower: 105,000 tons at $377 for both Karachi and Gwadar Ports, FalconBridge: 110,000 tons at $378.99 for delivery at Karachi port and $383.49 for the delivery of 110,000 tons at Gwadar port, Cargill: 120,000 tons at $380.50, Harvest Group: 120,000 tons at $390, Ameropa: 110,000 tons at $395, CHS: 120,000 at $397.80. The bid offer of one company has been rejected.

The TCP has declared Cereal Crops Trading the lowest evaluated bidder for Karachi Port, while Grain Flower has been nominated as the lowest evaluated bidder for Gwadar Port.

The TCP has not yet approved the bids, as the final decision regarding accepting/rejecting the bids will be made by the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet and the Federal Cabinet.