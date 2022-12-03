More Hospitals Added to Sehat Card Plus Program in KP

By Salman Ahmed | Published Dec 3, 2022 | 12:42 pm
more hospitals added to Sehat Card Plus program | private hospitals | KP health insurance

The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has expanded the Sehat Card Plus hospital network by adding 34 more hospitals for the facilitation of the citizens.

The new hospitals in the program, like existing ones, will provide free-of-cost health care services to the residents of the province under the Sehat Card Plus insurance program.

Health Department KP made this announcement on Twitter and stated that 34 hospitals have been authorized to be enrolled in the free-of-cost insurance scheme’s hospital panel.

According to the official document, KP has approved five hospitals in Lower Dir, four each in Malakand, Swat, and Buner, two each in Swabi, Shangla, Mansehra, DI Khan, and Battagram, and one each in Abbottabad, Charsadda, Haripur, Kohistan, Kohat, Mardan, and Upper Dir.

The above-mentioned hospitals have fulfilled both the basic and detailed requirements of the Sehat Card Plus scheme, which made them eligible to be enrolled in the program.

Besides, KP’s Health Department has also terminated the services of 48 hospitals across the province because they failed to meet the criteria of the Sehat Card Plus program.

