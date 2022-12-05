All You Need to Know About Fully-Funded Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program 2023-24 for Pakistani and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) nationals.

The Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program was set up by the Hungarian government to help international students get bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees at the country’s leading universities.

Here is all you need to know about the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program 2023-24:

Scholarship Categories

Scholarships are being offered in the following four categories:

Bachelor’s degree (after 12 years of education). One-tier master’s degree (same as above). Master’s degree (after 16 years of education). PhD degree (after 17-18 years of education).

Eligibility Criteria

Applicant must:

Submit certificates/transcripts/degrees attested by relevant authorities such as HEC and IBCC during registration.

Provide IELTS/TOEFL scores.

Submit a medical certificate in order to ensure that he or she is free from AIDS, all types of hepatitis, and other contagious diseases.

Fulfill criteria of Hungarian university.

For Bachelor’s

Applicant must:

Be aged between 18 and 22 years.

Possess HSSC/intermediate or equivalent of bachelor’s and one-tier master’s degrees.

For Master’s

Applicant must:

Must have 16 years of education.

For PhD

Applicant must

Be aged less than 40.

Have 18 years of education.

How to Apply

Applicants must apply through both the Stipendium Hungaricum and the HEC portals. Before submitting their applications, applicants should review the application guidelines.

Both of the portals are currently unavailable. That is why applicants are advised to keep visiting them.

Deadline

The last date to apply for the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program is 16 January 2023.

Required Documents

Applicants are required to attach the below-mentioned documents while applying for the program:

Online application form.

Motivation letter.

Language proficiency proof, school certificates, transcripts, and their translations in the language of the selected degree or in the Hungarian language.

Medical certificate.

Passport copy.

Acceptance statement for application in Tempus Public Hungary online system.

Benefits

Selected applicants will enjoy a tuition-free education along with the below-mentioned monthly stipend:

For PhD

Monthly stipend of HUF 149,000 for the first phase (four semesters).

Monthly stipend of HUF 180,000 for the second phase of education (four semesters).

For All Other Programs

Monthly stipend of HUF 43,700 until the completion of their degree.

More Details

For more details, candidates can visit the HEC’s Stipendum Hungaricum section on its website or contact 051-111-119-432 or 0334-1119432.