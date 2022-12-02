French Company to Launch Hydrogen-Powered Bicycle With150+ KM Range

Pragma Mobility, a French e-mobility business, has long pursued hydrogen-powered e-bikes. The Alpha Neo, its latest model, is similar to an electric-motor-assisted bicycle but with a hydrogen fuel cell that Pragma Mobility claims can be refueled in two minutes.

Hydrogen refueling stations are needed to run the Alpha Neo, however, not all countries have that facility. Although experts believe that hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) powered-bike can be a game changer in countries with developed refueling infrastructure.

ALSO READ Honda to Launch New Electric Scooter Next Year

The hub-integrated 250-watt electric motor powers the Alph Neo. According to European e-bike standards, an electric bike can have a 350-watt motor and a top speed of up to 25 kilometers per hour.

The Alpha Neo’s hydrogen pack has a modest 480-watt fuel cell. Under 300 bars (4,351 PSI), the hydrogen pack holds 67 grams. This gives a single-charge range of 120–150 kilometers.

ALSO READ Chinese EV Makers Expecting Sharp Growth in Pakistan Despite Economic Troubles

Being a unique machine with complex technology, Alpha Neo comes with a hefty price tag. The HFC-powered bike costs around Rs. 1.3 million. With such a high price tag, Alpha Neo only appeals to a small niche of buyers, even in Europe.