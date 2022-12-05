Local Match Turns Into WWE as Hasan Ali Gets into a Fight With Crowd [Video]

Pakistan’s right-arm pacer, Hasan Ali, lost his cool and nearly got into a physical fight with the crowd during a local cricket match after being abused and insulted while fielding on the boundary line.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Batting Coach Leaves Midway During Rawalpindi Test

According to the details, the star pacer was playing a match last Sunday in Arifwala, a city in the Pakpattan district of Punjab province, when the incident occurred, which led to a physical altercation.

In a short video that went viral on social media, the crowd can be seen taunting the fast bowler for dropping a crucial catch during Pakistan’s 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia in UAE.

The crowd was also yelling at Hasan that he was not part of the squad, which irritated him to the point where he lost his cool. Organizers can be seen intervening and stopping Hasan.

ALSO READ Ex-COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa Watches Test Cricket in Rawalpindi

You gotta feel for Hasan Ali. He is out of the team but never gave any toxic statement always kept supporting the team. Once a No 1 ODI bowler and now he is facing such things in a random club game. pic.twitter.com/L2OLjVPRQd — zayn (@ZaynMahmood5) December 4, 2022

It is worth noting that Hasan Ali was dropped from the national squad for the England series, tri-series, and T20 World Cup 2022 after displaying poor performance in the Asia Cup 2022.

The pacer has taken 77 wickets in 21 Tests, 91 wickets in ODIs, and 60 wickets in T20Is. Hasan was a key member of Pakistan’s Champions Trophy-winning team in 2017, but his career has been marred by injuries and inconsistency since then.