1 in 4 Students Fail FBISE’s Intermediate Part 2 Annual Exams

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) in Islamabad has declared the results of the second annual examinations of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-II for the academic year 2021-22.

The overall percentage of the students who passed the HSSC Part-II stood at 73.99 percent. During the result declaration ceremony, Chairman FBISE, Qaiser Alam, lauded the successful students.

ALSO READ Afghan Coal is Being Smuggled into Pakistan to Bypass Import Restrictions

Reportedly, the board’s total annual enrolment in class 12 was 21,861, out of which 14,003 students passed the exams. As per the details, students can view their results by texting their roll number to 5050 or visiting FBISE’s official website.

Earlier in November, the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) officially announced the results of the annual examinations of class 12 (pre-medical).

ALSO READ KP Police Officers Ordered to End Thana Culture and be Nice to Citizens

According to the details, the Karachi board posted the results of class 12 (pre-medical) on its official website while students can also check their results on BIEK’s android app, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

As far as the passing ratio is concerned, 58.77 percent of students passed the exams, while 2,684 students secured an A-one grade, as revealed by the Chairman of BIEK, Dr. Saeed-ud-Din.