Ishaq Dar Offers Support and Cooperation to Sri Lanka Amid Economic Crisis

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar Tuesday offered full support and cooperation to Sri Lankan in this time of crisis as the country is facing an economic crunch.

Sri Lankan State Minister for Finance Shehan Semasinghe along with Deputy Secretary to the treasury Priyantha Rathnayaka called on the finance minister at Finance Division.

The finance minister welcomed the delegation and shared Pakistan’s overall economic outlook. He also talked about the ongoing post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation program and highlighted that due to the pragmatic policies of the present government, the economy has resiliently faced the negative repercussions of the devastating floods.

The Sri Lankan Minister apprised Dar of the economic situation of Sri Lanka and shared that Sri Lanka is currently facing a massive economic crunch. He appreciated the well-consolidated and fully streamlined digital cash transfer system and social safety net in form of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) in Pakistan.

Dar said that Pakistan would be happy to provide technical assistance and capacity building to Sri Lanka.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa and other senior officers from Finance Division participated in the meeting.