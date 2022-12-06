Ramiz Raja Makes a Bold Claim Ahead of 2nd England Test

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, has made a bold claim ahead of the second of three Test matches, scheduled to kick off on December 9 at Multan Cricket Stadium.

While speaking at a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for cricket teams, Ramiz Raja said, “Pakistan team will compete against England in Multan. A new cricket will be seen in Multan.”

Ramiz Raja faced severe criticism for providing a dead surface in the first Test match at Rawalpindi where the visitors scored a record-making 506 runs on the opening day.

Ramiz himself expressed dissatisfaction with the pitch, saying he was interested in using drop-in pitches after the Australia tour because of the poor nature of local pitches.

While praising England’s approach to Test cricket, Ramiz stated that the Ben Stokes-led side has adopted attacking cricket since the arrival of Brendon McCullum, and he deserves all credit for this.

It is worth noting that Ben Stokes declared innings when the lead reached 343 runs to allow his bowlers to restrict the home side on the final day of the match, which worked in his favor.

Pakistan was bundled out for 268 after James Anderson took 4/36 and Robinson took 4/50 in the fourth innings as Pakistan capitulated under pressure while chasing the total on a dead pitch.