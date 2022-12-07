Best Social Media Management Tools to Grow E-Commerce in 2023

If you are looking to improve social media management through a single dashboard, you are at the right place.

Social media is the face of any business. According to the survey, 59% of the population uses social networking platforms daily, and the average usage is 2 hours and 29 minutes.

Business owners, product managers, and social media marketers aggressively focus on getting their products and services seen as much as possible.

Social media management tools help you achieve this by tracking and monitoring potential customers.

What makes the best Social Media Management tool?

Social media management tools have different features that set them apart. They manage and maintain your business’s social presence. They offer:

Support for multiple social channels, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

Social media calendar to batch content at the start of the week or month.

Detailed analytics and insights that dissect how your marketing strategies are doing

Justified pricing

Top 15 Social Media Management Tools

Right at the top of our list is ContentStudio. This has been the go-to social media marketing and management tool for all company sizes for quite some time now.

You will be surprised by the variety of functions it offers. It offers a superb social media manager, scheduler, analyzer, calendar manager, social automation, and RSS feed reader on a single dashboard.

Thanks to ContentStudio, you can search and curate top-performing content while keeping an eye on your competitors.

Integrated Canva and Carello features enable you to design posts instantly. Social Inbox also connects your clients in real-time.

You gain knowledge from both your own errors and the ingenious ideas of others.

The ContentStudio team ensures you receive a smooth service and that the app is free from bugs.

Pricing: The basic package starts at $25.

2. PostPlanner

You can cut through the social media noise with the help of Post Planner, which makes it simple to find and share excellent content consistently.

By researching what’s hot in your niche using Post Planner’s content recommendation engine, you can select the best content to curate for your audience on Facebook and other major social media networks.

Pricing: The basic package starts from $29

Over the years, Crowdfire has continued to expand its features list. It not only lets you schedule content but also manages your Twitter account (follow and unfollow) and provides sharing suggestions for articles.

Pricing: Starts from $7

A social media management tool with a focus on visual content is called MavSocial. You can also manage your Facebook ads with MavSocial for more extravagant plans.

Pricing: Starts from $79

A social media management tool called SocialBee claims to generate more leads with less work. The primary features enable users to add, arrange, and share content across numerous social media channels from a single location.

Pricing: Starts from $19

One of the best social media management tools created especially for digital agencies is Sendible. The management package includes Slack compatibility and 20 built-in social networks, sharing, and blog connectors to help you stay in touch with your team.

One social media manager cited the content suggestions search by topic as their preferred feature. There is a ton of information pulled up for you to choose from!

Pricing: Starts from $29

For independent contractors, bloggers, business owners, and small companies looking to maximize their social media presence on a shoestring budget, MeetEdgar is ideal.

Users of G2 reviews claim that MeetEdgar’s automated content recycling tool, which enables the reuse of both current and old content to maximize your return on investment and exposure from each post, is its greatest strength.

Pricing: The basic package starts from $29

Zoho Social is an affordable, feature-rich social media management application that is both straightforward and feature-rich. Among its many collaboration tools, Zoho offers a live stream of social media mentions for selected keywords.

Along with its tracking capabilities for your business and competitors’ brand sentiments, users claim that Zoho offers exceptional “bang for your buck.”

Pricing: Starts from $10

CoSchedule provides a straightforward guarantee. Its marketing calendar is the finest. This can be seen in the pricing, which is free for users to access the calendar in its most basic form; users who want more features must speak with the sales team. You can organize and work together with your team using CoSchedule to create your social media posts, content, events, and tasks.

Pricing: Starts from $29

An Instagram and Pinterest social media management application is called Tailwind. Tailwind offers suggestions for enhancing your performance on Pinterest and Instagram in addition to assisting you with post-scheduling, conversation monitoring, and results in measurement.

Pricing: Free of cost

In contrast to most social media management solutions, Later is primarily focused on Instagram (though you can also connect your Pinterest, Facebook, and Twitter profiles).

Pricing: The basic package starts from $18

Sprinklr’s product lineup includes social interaction to help businesses connect with and service their customers across any channel at scale. It enables teams in businesses to communicate clearly, connect with, and interact with their clients across more than 25 social media platforms. On their website, you can ask for a demo, but there is no pricing page.

Pricing: Free of cost

Customer experience management, social media management, engagement and analytics, engagement analytics, and DIY landing page builder are all included in Brandwatch’s social media management tool. Booking a demo will help you get in touch with the team.

Pricing: Free of cost

To assist you in deciding on your social media strategy, Reputation (formerly NUVI) offers real-time data visualization and social media insights. Additionally, it gives you the resources you need to effectively publish and interact on social media.

Pricing: Free of cost

Like the majority of social media management tools, eClincher enables you to plan and publish posts, reply to social messages, and track and evaluate your online activity.

Pricing: Starts from $65

What is your go-to Social Media Management Tool?

Which tool suits you best depends on your social media goals and marketing needs. They come in all features, sizes, and shapes. Pricing plans are different depending on your company size.

We hope we have managed to mention at least one tool that might suit your need. The benefit of the doubt, the last, has scratched the surface of the entire ecosystem of social media management.

The author of the piece, Khadija Anwar, is a tech enthusiast and a writer by profession. Since 2019, she has been actively writing content for SaaS companies. She is currently employed at D4, a B2B software company in Islamabad.