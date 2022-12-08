Finance Minister Grants 150% Executive Allowance to Bureaucrats After Strike

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has assured bureaucrats of the Pakistan Secretariat that he will grant them a 150% executive allowance within a week, ending the ‘financial discrimination,’ which they face.

Following the promise, bureaucrats from the Economist, Technical, and Information Service Groups wrapped up their 13-day pen-down protest. Reportedly, the Finance Minister has promised equal treatment to all officers from 17 to 22 grades.

Earlier, the federal cabinet issued a notification stating that executive allowance will be given to officers of the Federal Secretariat, President Secretariat, PM’s Office, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) field administration, effective from 1 July 2022.

However, Finance Ministry only granted the benefit to two groups leaving behind others, hence the above-mentioned bureaucratic groups observed a pen-down strike.

Note that protesting bureaucrats met with Dar on Wednesday. The finance minister agreed that the executive allowance was discriminatory, but said that the decision was made before he assumed charge as the Finance Minister. In this regard, he promised them a 150% executive allowance to put an end to the financial discrimination.

It is imperative to mention here that these bureaucrats’ strike severely affected the functioning of the Planning Ministry. The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) was forced to delay the final approval of flood-related projects of the World Bank (WB) due to protesting Economists and Technical Groups.

Via Express Tribune