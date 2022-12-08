Sindh Announces Winter Holidays for Schools and Colleges

The government of Sindh has announced the winter vacation schedule for public and private schools and colleges throughout the province.

According to initial reports, the winter vacations in the province will commence on 20 December 2022 and end on 1 January 2023.

ALSO READ Bilawal Bhutto Briefs FIFA President About Pakistan’s Football Potential

Reportedly, the decision has been taken by the Education Department’s Steering Committee. Meanwhile, Sindh’s Education Minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, stated that after consultation with the sub-committee, it has been decided that the educational institutes will resume their activities from 2 January 2023.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial Education Ministry has yet to issue a formal announcement regarding vacations. As a result, the above-mentioned dates may differ slightly in the final notification.

ALSO READ Punjab Announces Winter Vacations Schedule

Earlier, the Punjab government also announced a two-phased winter vacation schedule for the province’s public and private schools and colleges.

As per the details, schools and colleges in Punjab will be closed for winter vacations in two different phases, from 23 December 2022 to 6 January 2023 and from 3 to 13 January 2023, respectively.