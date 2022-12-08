James Anderson Turns into a Left-Arm Spinner During Training Session [Video]

Experienced England pacer, James Anderson, became a left-arm spinner during a training session ahead of the second Test match against Pakistan in Multan.

In a video that went viral on social media, the seasoned fast bowler can be seen bowling as a left-arm spinner in the nets.

Jimmy Anderson getting ready for second Test 👀pic.twitter.com/mBpEIo8dgO — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) December 8, 2022

The second game of the three-match Test series will kick off tomorrow, with the visiting side having a 1-0 lead in the historic series after the win in Rawalpindi.

The Ben Stokes-led side won their first red-ball cricket match in Pakistan in over two decades earlier this week, with record-breaking runs being scored over the five days, including 506 runs on the first day.

Yesterday, while speaking to the media, Stokes said that he does not want the second Test match to end in a draw and he intends to play more attacking cricket than Rawalpindi.

England will make one change to its playing XI for the second game, with the explosive pacer, Mark Wood, replacing Liam Livingstone, who was ruled out of the series after suffering an injury during the first Test match.