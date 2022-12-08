Man Arrested For Rape and Murder of Young Niece in Karachi

A man was arrested by police for allegedly murdering and raping his niece in Karachi’s Brigade on Wednesday.

Police say that the boy’s father had named his brother as the victim in the case. The East Zone police then took action and arrested Mujeebullah (alias Nadeem) for raping and killing his niece, 12 years old, in Lines Area.

Yasin, the victim’s father, claimed in the FIR that his younger brother had been involved in the murder of his daughter.

He stated that his younger brother Mujeebullah, upon returning from work the day before the incident, was walking in the courtyard and told him that the girl had killed herself.

According to the father, he claimed that the girl was raped and murdered when he brought her body to the hospital. He then nominated his brother for the case.

The complainant claimed that his brother had raped the girl and forced her to commit suicide.

He said that the suspect was a drug addict and got his medical records checked. Additional investigations are ongoing.