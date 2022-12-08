YouTuber Gets Rs. 10 Billion Defamation Notice From Chairman Senate

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, has issued a Rs. 10 billion defamation notice to a journalist, Rizwan-ur-Rehman Razi, who creates political vlogs on YouTube.

The development comes after the vlogger, in his recent video, leveled allegations against the Chairman Senate’s family and Sanjrani tribe regarding the Saindak Copper Gold Project, a $350 million worth contract between Pakistan and China.

According to the legal notice, the accusations made against Chairman Sanjrani are false and unfounded and have harmed his reputation. It further warned the accuser to retract his allegations and issue an apology within 14 days or else legal action will be taken against him

ALSO READ Punjab Govt to Connect Gujranwala to Sialkot-Lahore Motorway

In a separate development, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, briefed Chairman Senate on national dialogue to build unanimity for the dignity of state institutions in order to establish national integration.

He noted that the Chairman Senate can play an important role in creating the National Charter of Consensus since he heads the upper house of the Parliament.